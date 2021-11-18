

BELFAST — The University of Maine Hutchinson Center is seeking proposals for new professional development programs for 2022–23. Proposals should meet the needs of Maine’s workforce as defined by the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee and the Maine Economic Development Strategy.

Though all submissions will be considered, proposals in the following areas are particularly sought: anti-racism/decolonization/diversity/equity/inclusivity, business/entrepreneurship, customer service, early childhood education/childcare, ethics, human resources (trauma-informed management/workplaces, recruiting, cultivating and sustaining diverse workplaces, etc.), industry-specific trainings (insurance, real estate, finances, etc.), project management and technology/computers/coding.

Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), immigrants, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA+ and veterans are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Instructors do not need to be residents of Maine or based in Maine in order to be considered. Priority will be given to proposals received before Dec. 10.





From certificate programs to comprehensive workshops and training seminars, the UMaine Hutchinson Center is committed to providing online and in-person professional development programs to Maine’s workforce. Since 2015, the Hutchinson Center has administered more than 80 professional development programs and supported training for more than 2,200 participants from the public and private sectors.

The Hutchinson Center’s professional development programs are designed to benefit professionals from a range of sectors, including healthcare workers, educators and members of nonprofit organizations, as well as people who are unemployed, underemployed or trying to make a change in their careers. All Hutchinson Center professional development programs are open to the general public.