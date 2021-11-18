BATH — All are welcome to gather for the celebration and dedication of the newly restored front walkway and steps at St. Mary Church, located on 144 Lincoln Street in Bath on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. (following 9:30 a.m. Mass at the church). Refreshments will follow in the church hall.

The repairs are thanks to the generosity of Knights of Columbus Council 249, which paid for two new sets of granite steps, for the re-bricking of the pathway that connects them, and for new handrails. Some cracks near the doorway of the church were also repaired. The project cost more than $20,000.

“We had the money from the proceeds of the sale of our building, and we decided, well, we’re just going to do it. We’re just going to get it done,” said Michael Page, Deputy Grand Knight.



Bill Mozak of Mozak Carpentry and Masonry of Bath did the work on the stairs and Belanger Welding and Fabrication of New Gloucester did the railings





The renovated pathway is being dedicated to Bernard “Bernie” Wyman, who passed away in 2019. Wyman, an active member of the church and the Knights, including serving as Grand Knight, was a strong advocate for the project.

For more information, contact All Saints Parish at 207-725-2624.