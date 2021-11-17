Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was dismayed but not surprised to learn that Central Maine Power is going ahead with construction of its powerline, despite Maine’s resounding vote to stop it. What part of “no” does CMP not understand?

Knowing how inefficient government enterprises usually are, I have been opposed to the current idea of having the state take over the power companies. If CMP has this little regard for the people of Maine, I may change my mind.





Lawrence E. Merrill

Bangor