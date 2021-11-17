Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I understand that Pope Benedict XVI spoke out against factory farming, saying in a 2002 interview that it seems to “contradict the mutuality that comes across in the Bible.”

We should write to President Joe Biden and to Roman Catholics in Congress, e.g. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that since they are good Roman Catholics, they should sponsor legislation against the overcrowding/confinement and over-growth of factory farming.





Alvin Blake

Bangor