For the past three years, students at Waldo County Technical Center have left for their holiday vacation armed with warm clothes and a little extra food, thanks to the Tech Center’s annual ‘Tis the Season celebration. The fourth annual celebration will be held the week of Dec. 14.

This event is organized by WCTC’s Food4Friends and Cool2BWarm committee, which is dedicated to ensuring that all students who attend the Tech Center have their basic needs met so they can focus on learning. Unfortunately, for many students, holiday break means a break from reliable meals, warm rooms and caring adults. This event helps every teen bring some warmth from WCTC home with them.

WCTC anticipates that students’ needs this year will be greater than usual as we enter the second holiday season of the pandemic. It is even more important that students get the food and clothing they need during this time of uncertainty and financial hardship.





To make events like this possible, the Tech Center relies heavily on the extraordinary generosity from community members of Waldo County to make events like this possible. WCTC is asking that anyone interested in giving to this cause consider donations of money or gift cards from Hannaford, Renys, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Amazon. We also have a need for non-perishable snack items, toiletries, winter boots and coats, men’s teen-friendly clothes, and work gloves. We would also love to have items available for students to give as gifts to their family and friends.

Another way community members can donate to this cause is by purchasing Hannaford Community Bags at the Belfast Hannaford. These bags sell for $2.50 each and a dollar from each purchase goes to support this program. This fundraiser lasts through December.

The school is asking that items be dropped off at WCTC (1022 Waterville Road in Waldo) a week in advance of the event. For further information, please contact Rachel Littlefield at 207-342-5231 ext. 119 or via email at rlittlefield@waldotech.org.