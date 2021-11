DEXTER — VFW Post 4298 is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. The meal is open to the public and our address is 20 Cedar Street. We will have seating if people want to eat in or they can get takeout. Also, we can deliver meals to Dexter, Exeter, Garland, Corinth, and Dover-Foxcroft, if people cannot make it to the post.



If you need a meal delivered please contact us at 207-341-2056 or email us at vfwpost4298@gmail.com.