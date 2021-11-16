Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is interesting to read of the sacrifices of our veterans and the support and sacrifice of people at home during World War II.

Now compare that to the lack of cooperation and complaints of those who are asked to help fight a pandemic which has killed more Americans than all of our combat deaths in wars put together and crippled our economy. Just a thought.





Nathan Freeman

Bucksport