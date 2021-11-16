American Airlines is cutting its service that brings Bangor and Portland passengers to and from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the airline announced Sunday.

American Airlines’ Bangor-LaGuardia and Portland-LaGuardia routes will cease operation on Jan. 4, 2022. Delta Airlines still operates service from Bangor to LaGuardia twice daily, and three times daily from Portland to LaGuardia.

American’s announcement came as part of a large route-cutting plan that will eliminate 18 of the airline’s routes in and out of New York and 27 of the airline’s routes in total.





Also cut were American routes to LaGuardia from Boston, Philadelphia and nine other cities.

Bangor International Airport presently offers regular nonstop flights to New York; Newark, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Charlotte; Orlando; Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. The airport also has weekend service to Atlanta and Detroit, and seasonal service to Chicago.