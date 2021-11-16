Today is Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s, with high winds throughout much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine hit a record for coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, with the state CDC announcing that 261 people were currently hospitalized.





The Maine Army National Guard’s handling of complaints can mean harsh repercussions for soldiers who speak out.

Mike Fair is living his retirement dream on a lake in Maine while still working full-time managing cybersecurity for his Ohio-based employer.

Unity defined itself as a college town. But now most of the students are gone.

Unity College was founded to protect the town from rural decay, but in the wake of broad based program reforms that have sharply reduced the number of on-campus students, Unity residents are grappling with how to adapt to the changing future of its namesake school.

A special election is likely to fill a Bangor City Council seat held by a first-term councilor who passed away from cancer, according to the chair of Bangor’s council.

With four wins in their last five games and coming off their fourth-ever win over a Football Bowl Subdivision team, the University of Maine’s Black Bears now set their sights on Saturday’s season-ending rivalry game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats in Durham, New Hampshire.

An Androscoggin County state representative who has been publicly skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccination said Monday his 12-day hospitalization with the virus has not swayed his views on getting vaccinated.

Though it was originally included on the Pro All Stars series 2020 schedule, Spud Speedway had to relinquish the date due to COVID-19 with crowd size limits of 200.

Walking to classes at Portland High School, Ed Crockett would spy his father slumped in a doorway or curled up on a park bench, sleeping off another day of hard drinking.

In other news …

Man found dead in home after police standoff in Millinocket

2 people injured in multi-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Mapleton

Teen killed in Franklin County crash

Gouldsboro to vote on 6-month ban for large-scale fish farms