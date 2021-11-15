The Maine Principals’ Association has announced game time for this weekend’s four 11-player football state championships.

The Class A, B and C contests will compose a tripleheader to be held Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Those games follow Friday’s Class D state final between undefeated and top-ranked Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (10-0) and second-seeded Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale (7-1), scheduled for a 6 p.m. opening kickoff at the newly renovated Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

This will be a rematch of a Week 8 regular-season game when Foxcroft defeated Winthrop 21-14 at Maxwell Field in Winthrop.

Foxcroft, which will be playing in its third state final in the last four seasons, will be seeking its first championship since winning the Class C crown in 2012.

Winthrop returns to a state final for the first time in 13 years and will be attempting to capture its first gold ball since 2000, also in Class C.

Saturday’s games in Portland begin at 11 a.m. with the Class A matchup between top-ranked and undefeated Thornton Academy of Saco (10-0) and No. 2 Oxford Hills of South Paris (8-1).

Thornton Academy will attempt to win its fifth state championship in the last 10 years, with its most recent title coming in 2018.

Oxford Hills last appeared in the Class A state final in 1999.

Thornton Academy defeated Oxford Hills 31-23 in their regular-season meeting this fall on Oct. 15 at South Paris.

The Class B state championship follows at 2:30 p.m. between North champion Windham and South winner Marshwood of South Berwick.

Marshwood (8-3) will attempt to win its fourth straight Class B state crown and sixth in the last seven seasons. Windham (9-1) is back in a state final for the first time since the 2017 Class A title game and will try to capture its first gold ball since 2009, also in Class A.

The day’s last state final will be the Class C encounter between the North’s Winslow Black Raiders and the South’s Cape Elizabeth Capers at 6 p.m.

Winslow (7-2) last won the Class C state crown in 2015, while Cape Elizabeth (9-1) is seeking its first title after last appearing in the finals in 2017.