A 15-year-old passenger was killed in Phillips on Sunday morning after a 2002 Nissan Maxima went off the road on Route 156/Weld Rd. and struck several large trees.

The driver, Benjamin Carrol of Dixfield, 18, and another 18-year-old passenger were seriously injured and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Maine State Police said that speed was a possible factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

The 15-year-old has not been identified at this time.