Today is Monday. Expect snow showers in the north and rain to the south, with the snow turning to rain later in the morning. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten more Mainers died and another 799 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 1,220. Check out our tracker for more information.

Just three months into the 2021-22 school year, most Aroostook County schools have already exceeded the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 experienced in their districts for all of last year, in one district nearly five times more.





Soldiers blame a sharp rise in sexual assaults and harassment on a predatory culture.

ALSO: How we investigated the Maine Army National Guard

The amendment’s broad guarantee has some municipal officials concerned that local rules could be declared void.

The new program comes as Penobscot County struggles with chronic overcrowding at its Bangor jail, with many beds occupied by inmates in need of mental health treatment.

The lunar eclipse will last for nearly 6 hours, the longest in 580 years.

A renewed push to create universal health care in Maine could become a driving factor in the 2022 election.

Sarah Dubay, 46, told the city councilors of her illness in the early summer, but continued her duties until the past several weeks.

Archaeologists and historians worry that amateur aquatic exploration could compromise important sites for the history of Maine.

“The Dream” focuses on the amount of planning, work and tenacity required to put together a successful backwoods moose hunt and shines a spotlight on the camaraderie of the participants.

In other Maine news …

Boy injured in hit-and-run in Hermon

Sale of record Aroostook potato harvest hindered by trucking shortage

A controversial progressive issue could be Maine’s next high-stakes referendum battle