CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, is pleased to offer a full-length concert by the Boston’s Wolff Sisters Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Maine singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter will open the reduced capacity show. Masks are required in the building.

The Wolff Sisters features siblings Rebecca (acoustic guitar), Rachael (electric guitar) and Kat (keyboards) — all three on vocals — plus talented cohorts on drum and bass. The band was recently named New England Music Awards’ Americana Act of the Year, as well as nominated for next year’s Folk Act honor. That reflects their genre-defying music, rooted in traditional rock and Americana storytelling. The sisters trade off singing lead and harmonies; and their songs are heartfelt and direct. The Wolff Sisters have released three albums; their live shows are a celebration of blues, rock, folk, and country music, as well as the salty coast of New England.

Caroline Cotter will open the show, having last played the opera house as part of 2020’s virtual benefit Songs for Hope. The Americana folk artist, whose latest album is “Home on the River,” has a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting. She is the recipient of the 2020 Escape to Create artist residency.

Tickets are $20 in advance and will be $26 day-of-show. Concertgoers may choose their own reserved seats at www.camdenoperahouse.com; the software inserts two empty seats either side of ticketing parties. For more information and assisted ticket sales, call 207-236-3154.