WATERVILLE – For the fourth year, Joy to the Ville returns to Waterville from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Waterville Creates, together with the Maine Film Center, Waterville Public Library, Colby College Museum of Art, Children’s Discovery Museum, and downtown businesses, worked to bring back this afternoon of free family-friendly holiday activities in Waterville.

“From the first time we did this free community program and 150 people came to make snow globes, we knew we had a hit on our hands!” said Serena Sanborn, education and outreach manager at Waterville Creates. “Waterville is ready again for holiday art and community programming.”

Below is the schedule events for Joy to the Ville 2021:





1 p.m. – A free showing of the film “Scrooged” at Railroad Square Cinema, offered by the Maine Film Center.

2 p.m. – Free Holiday Green Screen Photos in Castonguay Square (weather permitting), offered by Waterville Creates.

2–5 p.m. – Free needle-felted snowflake kits for teens and adults available at Madlyn’s, offered by the Waterville Public Library while supplies last.

2–5 p.m. – Free Create-It Kits with a pine tree art project inspired by the painting “Blue Pines” by David Driskell, available at Day’s Jewelers and Selah Tea Café, offered by the Colby College Museum of Art while supplies last.

3 p.m. – Holiday-themed story time at the Children’s Book Cellar, offered by the Waterville Public Library. Free children’s winter gift bags with a coloring book, penguin toy, button, and bookmark will be available while supplies last.

4 p.m. – Luminary lighting on Main Street, coordinated by Waterville Creates.

4:30 p.m. – Luminary lighting in Castonguay Square, coordinated by Waterville Creates.

5 p.m. – Santa comes to Waterville, coordinated by The Children’s Discovery Museum. Pulled by the magnificent horses from S & S Carriage Rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus will travel down Main Street on their way to Castonguay Square, where they will light the Christmas tree and kick off the holiday season. Then they will continue across the bridge to Winslow Town Offices to light the gazebo.

In addition to Joy to the Ville, Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday and many local businesses will offer special promotions that day. The Festival of Trees presented by the Alfond Youth & Community Center and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will take place that day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Elm, and participants in the Children’s Discovery Museum’s Light Up the Town will have their light displays ready for the public to see by Nov. 27.

“I think this year our community is ready for some joy as we add some light to the dark winter season,” said Sanborn. “While the offerings are paired down a bit this year, we brought back some of our most popular events, and other organizations are continuing their holiday events. It should be a fun day!”

To further spread holiday cheer, Waterville Creates will also distribute Art Kits for All: Luminary Kits on Dec. 15 to all Waterville public school students aged 5-18.

Waterville Creates thanks MaineGeneral Health and the City of Waterville for their sponsorship of Joy to the Ville. More information about Joy to the Ville can be found at watervillecreates.org/shows/joy-to-the-ville/.

Waterville Creates connects artists, organizations, and the public with arts and cultural events and programs happening in our community. Supporting and promoting arts education, exhibitions, theatre, film, music, and dance that is accessible to all, Waterville Creates is leading the effort to make Waterville an exciting cultural destination and a thriving, vibrant community. For more information about Waterville Creates, visit watervillecreates.org.