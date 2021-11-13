Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Whether someone is an independent, Democrat or Republican, it makes no difference to me, but I would think that if they are like me, they are getting tired of the political ineffectiveness coming out of Washington. Jan. 6 is a stain on our country. There is a lengthy list of Republicans who seem to have knowledge of what brought on the insurrection and what fueled it on that day who have done nothing but drag their feet on the subject. The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 event has not helped matters by their apparent unwillingness to press the issue (though the House has voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt).

They set deadlines and when these dates are not met, they just continue the dialogue threatening legal action. It seems obvious that this legal action means little to them. Instead of this, Congress has another tool available to them namely, “inherent contempt of Congress” in which case the sergeant at arms arrests the person not obeying the request of Congress and that person spends time behind bars until he/she complies with the committee’s request. Unfortunately, this option hasn’t been used since the 1930s. I think it certainly would solve a number of problems and tell those that the committee is serious about their request without all this “feet dragging.”





Voters need to put forth the idea that they value democracy and want answers in a reasonable time frame. Time for all voters to get off their butts and make this known through their vote.

Richard Barclay

Holden