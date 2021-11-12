The Maine Film Center will conclude its fall series “Cinema in Conversation: Films of Freedom, Captivity, and Human Rights” with a special screening of the documentary “All Light, Everywhere,” followed by a Q&A with producer Jonna McKone. The film is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square.

McKone, originally from Maryland, graduated from Bowdoin College. She is a photographer, producer, and independent filmmaker whose work focuses on landscape and nature as a way to explore power imbalances. “All Light, Everywhere” is her first feature film. The film won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

“All Light, Everywhere” is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens. The film touches “on every significant cultural, technological, and philosophical aspect of surveillance, including how easy it is for tech that is theoretically objective, detached, logical, and so forth, to be manipulated, abused, and withheld; and how people’s biases and cultural conditioning affect how they interpret the data they’re looking at, whether it’s satellite images of inner-city neighborhoods or body camera footage of a police confrontation with a citizen,” Matt Zoller Seitz, RogerEbert.com





“Cinema in Conversation” is sponsored by the Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities, Oak Institute for Human Rights, and Colby Cinema Studies.

