LOVELL — Please join us Thursday, Nov. 18 7–8 p.m. on Zoom as the Hobbs Library Speaker Series and the Greater Lovell Land Trust welcome the co-founder of Community Water Justice, Nickie Sekera, who will speak about Maine’s Water Sovereignty in a Global Water Crisis.

With the recent acquisition of Nestlé Waters North America/Poland Spring brand by One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co (now doing business as BlueTriton Brands) we need to know what this means for the future of water security in Maine and how this affects us locally.

Besides being a water rights advocate from Fryeburg, and a co-founder of Community Water Justice, Sekera is also a founding board member of the Saco Headwaters Alliance, a journalist with the Sunlight Media Collective, a mentor and adviser to several youth-led and grassroots leadership projects, and has served as a trustee of the Fryeburg Water District.

For the Zoom link and for more information, please visit www.hobbslibrary.org or call the library at 207-925-3177. This event and the entire Hobbs Library Speaker Series is sponsored in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.