The drug companies are starting to run TV ads again, trying to convince us that having more reasonable medications prices will cause health care to become less available. I went to Mr. Google and found that some world ratings of health care systems rank us between the 18th best to the 30th best.

I know that in terms of paying for drugs, the U.S. is number one in the developed world.

George Burgoyne

Bangor