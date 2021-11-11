Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The drug companies are starting to run TV ads again, trying to convince us that having more reasonable medications prices will cause health care to become less available. I went to Mr. Google and found that some world ratings of health care systems rank us between the 18th best to the 30th best.

I know that in terms of paying for drugs, the U.S. is number one in the developed world.





George Burgoyne

Bangor