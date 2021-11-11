Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Kudos go out to Belfast’s Colonial Theatre and Sara Trunzo for creating a COVID-19 safe environment to enjoy live local music Friday on Nov. 5. Guests needed to show proof of vaccination and wear masks to attend this “Songwriters Round.” These requirements made my husband and I (seniors) feel comfortable about attending.

Trunzo, musician and producer, organized this evening, so that the sound system, provided by Ed Howe, was perfecto. The four singer songwriters were Caroline Cotter, Noah Fishman, Kate MsCann (Princess Pine) and Sara Trunzo. If people haven’t heard of these talented musicians, they should check them out. We listened to their powerful, sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes quirky, funny lyrics, that made us alternately cry and laugh.





“Cinema Safe-er” vaccination required Wednesdays are happening at the Colonial Theatre in Belfast. I hope other venues will copy the care with which this Songwriters Sound event was produced. It was a memorable evening for all. There’s nothing like listening in person to live music.

Linda Garson Smith

Belfast