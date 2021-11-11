Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In a recent column, Michael Cianchette inserted a record number of dog whistles for his far right-thinking audience. But beyond accusing Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal of destroying American agriculture and the evils of the “so-called Progressive Era,” Cianchette’s most jaw-dropping assertion is that it’s Sen. Susan Collins and her states rights position that are going to save the country.

According to Cianchette, who apparently has forgotten about the American Civil War, the reputation of states rights was only tarnished because of its unfortunately misplaced application during the racist 1950s.

Diane Smith

Holden