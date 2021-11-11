Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 50s throughout the state, with sunny skies from north to south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported another 882 cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, along with two more deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,217.

On Wednesday, the Northern Light Health system announced that it would be providing a digital version of COVID-19 vaccination cards that can be accessed on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.





More than 3,000 younger Maine kids got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week after it received federal approval, with nearly half of those shots in highly vaccinated Cumberland County.

All of the small city’s industries that had limped their way through the Great Depression quickly pivoted and began saving and producing goods to support the soldiers overseas.

Alphena Babineau, a real-life Rosie the Riveter, was just 18 when she signed on to work at the Todd-Bath Iron Shipbuilding Corp. in South Portland, a company that was started in 1940 and closed at the end of the war.

One hundred years ago, when the field was first dedicated, it was named in honor of veterans of World War I, which ended on Nov. 11, 1918 — Armistice Day, the day that we now observe as Veterans Day.

Michael Wedge, a Cold War veteran, adopted Little Sis in 2014, and completed service dog training with his four-legged companion in August of 2016.

While battleground areas will largely remain the same, it looks like some Democratic incumbents are primed for harder races.

Kittery is one of the rare Maine communities that’s developing a formal plan to guide all present and future climate efforts.

The final tally was 8,547 for Roberto Rodriguez, and 8,512 for Brandon Mazer.

The pioneering Bridge Clinic offers medication-assisted treatment that is low barrier, meaning the clinic serves people who might have difficulty getting help otherwise.

UMaine, making its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, concluded a 15-7 season after having a six-game winning streak snapped.

In other Maine news:

