Access to adequate healthcare is essential for a person to truly thrive. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs states that one of the minimum needs is rest. How can one rest if they are in pain and can’t afford a doctor’s visit or if their mental health is in decline and they can’t get in contact with a therapist or medication management?

I have been rejected by several different medication management facilities since November 2020 due to lack of space. Once I get there, there’s no guarantee that I will be able to afford what I need. However, my diagnosis will continue to affect my day-to-day life and limit my abilities. How can I thrive if my need to rest is not met? How can anyone? For many people across the nation, this is not obtainable.





Insurance plays a huge role in this issue. If someone cannot afford their premiums, how could they afford their visit? And if they can afford their visit, how will they pay for any potential medications?

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda aims to help lower prescription drug costs and insurance premiums so that people have the access they need without having to choose between medications and bills. We need our elected officials to hear our voices and vote in our best interest. That is what we elected them for. I urge people to contact their representatives and senators, and ask them to support the Build Back Better agenda.

Negina Lowe

Orono