The community is mourning the loss of South Portland Police Officer Steven Connors.

The city said Connors died unexpectedly at his home in Saco on Monday at the age of 50.

“Out of respect for Mr. Connors’ family, friends, and colleagues, the city does not have any further information to share regarding Mr. Connors’ death,” the city said.

Connors served the city of South Portland as a patrol officer since 1995.

City officials are grateful to Connors for his 26 years of service with the South Portland Police Department and recognized the impact that his loss will have on his family, friends and colleagues.

The city is providing employee support services to the police officers and any other employees who were affected by the passing of Connors.

“On behalf of the entire South Portland Police Department family, Officer Connors was a true hero and will be sadly missed,” interim Police Chief James DiGianvittorio said.

Funeral services will be arranged by Connors’ family. He is survived by a brother, sister and his mother, along with other relatives.