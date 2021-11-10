LINCOLN, N.H. — Authorities investigating the discovery of human bone fragments found during a recent construction project near Loon Mountain believe they date as far back as the early 1700s.

Diagnostic testing was performed to determine the the historical nature, age and possible sex of the bone fragments.

“Based on the results of the investigation and the testing, the bone fragments do not appear to be related to any open missing person case or recent criminal activity,” state police said in a news release. “Instead, the bones are likely historical in nature.”





Based on radiocarbon dating, the date range for the bone fragments is a 95.4 percent probability of the individual dying anywhere from 1774 to 1942, and a 68.2 percent probability of anywhere from 1718 to 1893, police said in a news release Wednesday.

It also is tentatively believed that the sex may be of an adult female or small statured male, police said, with no apparent trauma indicated.

The investigation includes New Hampshire State Police, Lincoln police, the state archaeologist, the state medical examiner and the U.S. Forest Service.