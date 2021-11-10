BOSTON — Five state representatives are barred from working out of the Massachusetts Statehouse for failing to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The number is down from seven last week after two state representatives who had initially refused to disclose their vaccination status opted to comply with the House’s vaccine mandate, Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Monday.

Mariano declined to identify the five representatives.

Under a House mandate approved by lawmakers in September, representatives or aides are barred from working in the Statehouse unless they submit proof of immunization against the coronavirus or receive an approved exemption.

Mariano said he is glad the mandate has had an impact with the vast majority of lawmakers in the 160-member House.

“We continue to work with folks as they go through some of their requests for them to be removed from the requirements, but we’re happy with the progress that we’re making,” Mariano told reporters.

The vaccination mandate is part of a plan to fully reopen the Statehouse.

Leaders in the 40-member Massachusetts Senate said 100 percent of senators and their staff have either submitted proof of vaccination or sought an exemption.

Most lawmakers have largely been working remotely since the start of the pandemic, both participating in meetings and public hearings online and casting votes from home when possible.

Mariano said the House is close to the second phase of the reopening plan, which will allow into the building all representatives and their staff and others who need to conduct business at the Statehouse.