To help schools create more welcoming, affirming and safer environments for LGBTQ+ youth, OUT Maine has built a set of curated curriculum activities for educators. The activities are designed to supplement educational content currently being utilized in schools.

The lessons focus on gender, diversity, and self-expression. Students also will learn about empathy, family dynamics, gender stereotypes, and LGBTQ+ history.

Organized by grade levels — K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12 — the activities follow the Second Step Scope and Sequence by grade. These lessons are designed for any classroom teacher; all lessons are compatible with the Maine Learning Results and/or Early Learning Development Standards, which can be found at the end of each lesson.





For more information, and a free download of LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum, go to https://outmaine.org/k-12-curriculum/.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.