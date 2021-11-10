Details of a proposal to create a nonprofit consumer-owned utility called the Pine Tree Power Company will be presented during the Thursday, Nov. 18 online meeting of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee at 7 p.m. Optional Zoom social time begins at 6:30 p.m.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings. Pre-registration is required for non-voting members to receive access. To attend online, via Zoom, or to listen by phone only, register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet.

Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham) will provide an update on a citizen initiative asking voters to replace Maine’s two investor-owned corporate utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant, with a new nonprofit consumer-owned utility called the Pine Tree Power Company. The citizen initiative is sponsored by Our Power (https://ourpowermaine.org/), a group of Maine ratepayers, business leaders, energy experts, conservationists, and others committed to putting the Pine Tree State’s energy future in the hands of Mainers. Please note that this is an information session and not a forum for debate.



For more information contact info@lincolncountydemocrats.com. Join the LCDC email list to stay up to date: https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/sign-up/.