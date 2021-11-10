Bay Chamber Concerts presents Benjamin Beilman, violin, and Pedja Mužijević, piano, live at the Rockport Opera House at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. An elegant and tender program that includes Bach’s Violin Sonata in C Minor BMW 1017 at Saint-Saen’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Minor, it promises to be an evening to remember.







Born in 1989, Beilman is winning plaudits across the globe for his compelling and impassioned performances, his deep rich tone and searing lyricism. The Scotsman described him as “a remarkable talent, delivering playing of rare insight and generosity, as captivating as it is gloriously entertaining”, and The New York Times has praised his “handsome technique, burnished sound, and quiet confidence [which] showed why he has come so far so fast.”



Hailed by critics as a ‘thinking’ musician with engaging stage presence and a gratifying combination of virtuosity and eloquence, pianist Mužijević has defined his career with creative programming, unusual combinations of new and old music and lasting collaborations with other artists and ensembles. The Financial Times describes him as “a virtuoso with formidable fingers and a musician with fiercely original ideas about the music he plays.” In addition to a busy touring schedule, Mužijević is director of music programming at the Baryshnikov Center in New York and artistic advisor at Montana’s Tippet Rise.



Tickets: Ages 35-plus: $35 | Ages 22-34: $20 | Ages 22 and under: pay what you wish.Proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test are required at the door. Masks will also be required regardless of vaccine status.





For more information call 207-236-2823; e-mail mackenzie@baychamberconcerts.org; or go online at www.baychamber.org

Based in Rockport, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people in our community through high-quality concert programs, music education and community engagement. Bay Chamber acknowledges the importance of all musical languages and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore them both in concerts and in the classroom.