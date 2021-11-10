Kids have grown a lot in two years. During COVID many people have discovered that being outdoors is the best way to enjoy winter. What gear is no longer working for you or your family? The annual Camden Hills Regional High School Ski Team Ski Sale at Camden Hills Regional High School this Nov. 19-21 is the place for you. This is an excellent opportunity to make some money on snow sport equipment that is outgrown or no longer used, while also getting great deals on used and new equipment. Gear for sale includes skis (both nordic and alpine), boots, poles, snowboards, skates, helmets, skates, winter clothing, and more.

To sell your gear pre-register equipment online at https://sites.google.com/site/chrhsskisale. Then bring items you want to sell to Camden Hills Regional High School on Friday, Nov. 19 from 3:30-8 p.m.

Unfortunately we don’t have space to store items ahead of time. You set the price; the ski team keeps 25 percent and you get 75 percent. You can set a lower Sunday price for any items that do not sell on Saturday. On Sunday between noon and 1:30 p.m., pick up a check for 75 percent of what was sold and take home any items that didn’t sell. You can watch online what sells by going to the website. If your items don’t sell they must be picked up by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday or they will become the property of the CHRHS ski teams.





The sale itself happens at Camden Hills Regional High School on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. SideCountry Sports and Ragged Mountain Sports will be selling new and used gear at great prices. Selection is better on Saturday but there are bargains on Sunday. Sunday prices will be available on the website after 5 p.m. Saturday.



The annual CHRHS Ski Team Ski Sale is the only one of its kind in the Midcoast — you won’t want to miss it. For more information, go to http://sites.google.com/site/chrhsskisale or call 207-542-7571.