MADISON — The Fabric Garden in Madiso has announced their Retirement Sale after 43 years in business. Owner Michaela (Kala) Murphy is retiring, and The Fabric Garden will be ending business by the end of the year.

A new Janome sewing machine dealership will be opening in early 2022, in the same location, to ensure continuation of service, sales and support for Janome customers. Janome is currently celebrating their 100th anniversary of producing some of the world’s finest sewing, quilting, embroidery, and serger machines. Kala has been working diligently with the new owners to ensure a smooth transition. More details will be announced closer to the end of the year.

The Fabric Garden is one of Maine’s oldest quilt shops. Kala and her late Aunt Mahre and late sister Beth opened the doors in May 1978. This was an era when people sewed garments for their families, bridal dresses, home décor, and upholstery for their homes. Over the years, The Fabric Garden transformed into a quilt shop as home sewing waned and quilting gained popularity. Their initial inventory of a few hundred bolts of fabric in 1978 blossomed to over 10,000 bolts of fabric over the years. The Fabric Garden began selling and servicing Janome Sewing Machines in 1984. Since that time, they have become one of the top 25 Janome Dealers in the United States.





“I would like to thank all of our customers, employees and community for 43 terrific years in business,” said Kala. “This decision was not an easy one, but it’s time for me to slow down, to listen to my body, and to be available to help my family. It has been my privilege to serve so many wonderful people over all these years, and I will truly miss everyone.”

The Retirement Sale opens to the public on Tuesday Nov. 9 with the entire inventory marked down up to 30 percent, and will continue through year-end. Shoppers are encouraged to come early to ensure best selections of fabrics, notions, sewing machines, and more. Visit http://www.fabricgarden.com for details.