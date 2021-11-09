CAMDEN — Tom DiMenna sings Cat Stevens, a celebration of the “Tea for the Tillerman” album, will be the next SoundCheck concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. The one-set folk-rock revival show is sponsored by 40 Paper.

Portland singer-songwriter Tom DiMenna highlights the 50th anniversary of Cat Stevens’ beloved album “Tea for the Tillerman” in this tribute, featuring its signature finger-picking melodies and a devoted nod to Cat’s distinctive vocal phrasing. Jason Eckerson joins on guitar and bass.

DiMenna released an EP, “You Know Me, My Devil Says,” late last year. Most of its songs were written while working as a bartender at nonprofit music venue One Longfellow Square. DiMenna’s pre-Portland resumé includes quarterbacking for a semi-pro Italian football team, screenwriting, and pursuing improv, which led to a Fringe Festival Off-Broadway run as the ghost of Telly Savalas.





Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house’s choose-your-own ticketing software ensures every-other-row distancing, as well as a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Masks are required in the building.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.

Coming to the opera house stage Friday, Nov. 19, are The Wolff Sisters, New England Music Awards’ 2021 Americana Artist of the Year, with Caroline Cotter; advance tickets are $20 online. Also upcoming is Lúnasa Irish Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 18.