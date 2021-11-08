PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine in the small employers (15-49 U.S. employees) category, recognized, and honored as a place of employment that benefits the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.

This also marks the third year that Spinnaker Trust has earned a top ten ranking in its category, receiving this top-tier placement for every year of the firm’s participation.

“For the third year in a row, this recognition as one of Best Places to Work in Maine speaks to our culture here at Spinnaker Trust,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and principal of Spinnaker Trust. “Not only are we committed to our clients’ goals, but we are equally dedicated to our employees. Part of this application directly asked our employees why we were one of Best Places to Work in Maine and the universal theme was clear. Our employees value our open communication, flexibility for work-life balance, and our unwavering respect for every individual on our team. We couldn’t ask for a better group of people, and we are proud to have a culture that lets us put our values first.”





According to Mainebiz, 100 employers throughout the state have been named The Best Places to Work in Maine by an annual ranking, an increase from 84 winners in 2020, and tying with the 2019 record for the most winners.

Gov. Janet T. Mills recognized these recipients in a recent news release. “The perseverance of Maine businesses throughout these difficult times has kept people at work, kept products on the shelves, kept services available, and kept our economy moving,” she said. “I congratulate these companies on being named the Best Places to Work in Maine, and I thank them for their many contributions to our state.”

Best Places to Work in Maine is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers, and the process is managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

Winners are chosen based on a two-part criterion. The first is the Employer Questionnaire that employers must complete to detail the company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second part is the Employee Survey (EESS) that measures the employee experience.



Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, and tax services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2000, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakertrust.com.