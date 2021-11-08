SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings is pleased to announce that Tara Russell has joined the bank as a vice president and commercial lender. She comes to the bank with over 23 years of experience in the financial and customer service industries, being recognized with numerous national awards for performance while serving as a branch manager and vice president of business development in prior positions at financial institutions. Russell will be based out of the bank’s Skowhegan branch and looks to use her extensive experience to assist business customers in the Somerset county region with their banking needs.



“We’re pleased to welcome Tara to our commercial lending team,” said Steve Thomas, senior vice president and senior commercial lender. “She has a vast knowledge of banking products, services and extensive experience working with customers in meeting their financial goals.”



“I am excited to be joining a bank that goes above and beyond to help local businesses thrive,” said Russell. “I look forward to continuing that legacy by providing hands-on support to help businesses achieve their immediate and long term banking needs.”

Currently a resident of Unity, Russell obtained her bachelors in criminal justice from Gaston College. Active in her community, she volunteers her time with the Sebasticook Valley Chamber of Commerce, Unity Athletics, and the Maine Central Institute Boosters.