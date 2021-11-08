BRUNSWICK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. All Saints Parish will hold a Mass of the Anointing of the Sick at St. Charles Borromeo Church, located on 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick.

The anointing of the sick is administered to individuals suffering from deteriorating physical, emotional, or mental illness. It is also administered to those experiencing a sudden medical crisis or scheduled for surgery, even routine procedures. In addition, the sacrament is appropriate for elderly weakened by advanced age or suffering from chronic or long-term illnesses. Anyone struggling or recovering from alcoholism or other addictions can also be anointed, as can individuals being treated with chemotherapy, radiation, or physical therapies.

The Rite of Anointing tells us there is no need to wait until a person is at the point of death to receive the Sacrament. A careful judgment about the serious nature of the illness is sufficient. According to the ritual, “anyone whose health is seriously impaired, before surgery whenever a serious illness is the reason for the surgery, elderly people who have become notably weakened even though no serious illness is present, and sick children who have sufficient use of reason (that is, the age of first Eucharist).”





The primary effect of the sacrament is a spiritual healing by which the sick person receives the Holy Spirit’s gift of peace and courage to deal with the difficulties that accompany serious illness or the frailty of old age. The sacrament may be repeated if the sick person recovers after being anointed and then again falls ill, or if during the same illness the person’s condition becomes more serious.

Prayers will also be offered to all who are aged, ailing, or alone, and all whose vocation is to care for the sick.

All are welcome. For more information, contact the parish at 207-725-2624.