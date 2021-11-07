Olivia McCartney scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Cheverus High of Portland upended defending champ Skowhegan 4-1 on Saturday in the Class A field hockey state championship game at Fuller Field at Augusta’s Cony High School.

Taylor Tory and Lily Johnson had the other goals for Cheverus while Layla Conway scored a late first-half goal for Skowhegan that cut the lead to 2-1 at the intermission.

Skowhegan was seeking its 17th state title in 20 years.

Cheverus wound up 18-0 while Skowhegan finished at 17-1.