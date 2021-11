LISBON — There has been another rabid fox attack in Maine, this time in the town of Lisbon.

On Wednesday night, a fox killed some chickens on a property before the family’s dog went to defend them and killed the fox, according to Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee.

McGee said police recovered the fox and took it to the state lab where it later tested positive for rabies.

Police have also stepped up patrols in the area, looking for other wild animals who may have rabies.