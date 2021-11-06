The Husson University football team gained a share of first place in the Commonwealth Coast Conference with a week to go in the regular season after its 24-10 Senior Day victory over Salve Regina at the Winkin Complex in Bangor on Saturday.

Coach Nat Clark’s Eagles (7-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play) are now tied with Endicott (7-2, 4-1 CCC) and Western New England University (6-3, 4-1 CCC) atop the conference standings while Salve Regina falls to 8-2 overall, 4-2 in league play.

Endicott owns the tiebreakers among the three leaders with victories over both Husson and WNEU. The Gulls conclude their regular season next Saturday at Nichols (2-7, 0-5 CCC) while Husson will play at Western New England in Springfield, Massachusetts, in a 1 p.m. start.





Husson jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead en route to knocking Salve Regina of Newport, Rhode Island, out of its share of the conference lead.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff and drove 72 yards in 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Nic Visser’s 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Aidan Hogan on a fourth-and-goal play.

A pass interception by Tucker Buzzell on Salve Regina’s next possession set up Husson inside the Seahawks’ 10-yard line and the Eagles extended their lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard run by Visser with 6:42 left in the first period.

Aaron Paradis added a 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the first half to give the Eagles a 17-0 cushion at intermission.

Salve Regina scored the next 10 points to draw within 17-10 as Max DeVito caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jack Maguire with 7:10 left in the third quarter and Max Ward kicked a 20-yard field goal with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter.

Salve Regina had to settle for that field goal after driving 96 yards in 17 plays before Husson’s defense kept the Seahawks out of the end zone.

Husson answered with a 13-play, 76-yard drive capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Visser to Christian Walker with 2:36 remaining

Husson finished with a 388-318 advantage in total yardage, with Visser completing 25 of 35 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tyler Halls had nine pass receptions for 91 yards for the Eagles while Jon Bell added six catches for 72 yards and Hogan had seven receptions for 61 yards.

Garrett Poussard paced Husson’s rushing attack with 27 carries for 106 yards.

Sean Savage and Frank Curran each had nine tackles for the Eagles while Buzzell had eight stops.

The Husson defense also limited Salve Regina running back Joey Mauriello to 45 rushing yards on 15 carries, well off his average of 170.3 rushing yards per game entering the contest.