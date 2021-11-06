PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — North Yarmouth Academy is the winner of this year’s Class D girls soccer state championship, putting an end to an incredible run by the state’s north regional champion Wisdom High.

Wisdom, based in the northern Aroostook town of St. Agatha with just 63 students in the school, had the first seed in the northern Maine regional bracket and outscored its opponents 25-1 on its way to the state championship final. North Yarmouth, for its part, had outscored its previous two opponents 12-1 after securing a first round bye.

The offense of Wisdom finally met its match however in the championship game held at Presque Isle Middle School, as it was shut out by North Yarmouth, whose team scored three goals of their own for a 3-0 victory.





“Our school put together probably the best season the school has ever had as far as soccer is concerned,” said Wisdom coach Peter Clavette. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team. They competed to the very last second and they did their community and school proud.”

North Yarmouth scored two goals in the first half, with goals coming from off the legs of Emily Robbins and Jasmine Huntsman. Maggie Holt would add an additional goat in the second half.

Wisdom’s offense had several opportunities to score, including a penalty kick at the very end of the game, but came up short. Clavette praised Wisdom’s goalie Colleen Thamsen for holding off North Yarmouth’s offense enough to keep the game competitive throughout.

“We just couldn’t get our offense to trigger,” he said. “When you’re going against an offensive buzzsaw like that, it’s tough.”

North Yarmouth coach Rick Doyon praised Wisdom for a game well played.

“Even though the score was 3-0, we had a good challenge. Wisdom was a good team,” he said. “There were a couple of times they were almost able to get through and get one in.”