PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Waynflete High School boys soccer team edged out Fort Kent 2-1 to win the Class C boys state championship in Presque Isle on Saturday.

The No. 2 Warriors struck first when Caleb Lavertu capitalized on a corner kick from Kaden Theriault with just under 14 minutes remaining in the first half.

With the championship being played in Aroostook County, home of the Class C North regional champion Warriors, the crowd was overwhelmingly comprised of Fort Kent fans who went wild over the goal.





The No. 2 Flyers (15-2-2 overall) would temper the Fort Kent crowd five minutes later when Jacob Woodman scored unassisted to tie things up 1-1.

Both defenses refused goals for the rest of the half.

The second half was a new game that went scoreless for the first 20 minutes, but with 18:27 left on the clock, Henry Hart would score for Waynflete, assisted by Samir Sayed.

The Warriors were unable to penetrate the Flyers’ solid defense to make a comeback.

“Hats off to Fort Kent; they played hard today and were a good opponent,” Waynflete Coach Brandon Salway said.

Salway said the Flyers have been through a lot this year physically and did not think the state championship win was in the bag.

“We knew Fort Kent was a quality team and defeated a couple of undefeated teams on their way to get here, so you don’t expect to win, just have confidence in your team,” he said.

Waynflete came into the game with a strategy to defeat the Warriors.

“We really started to attack them on the wings,” Salway said. “Samir [Sayed] played two great balls from exactly what we talked about which was attacking them on the sidelines and laying a lower ball across the middle rather than the higher balls that their keeper was handling.”

Fort Kent completed their season at 15-3 overall.