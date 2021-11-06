AUGUSTA, Maine — It was apparent early in Saturday’s state Class B field hockey final between Leavitt High School of Turner and Old Town that the final score was likely to be 1-0.

Both teams swarmed the ball and made it difficult to create scoring chances.

But Leavitt senior forward/midfielder Ava Gagnon was in the right place at the right time on a penalty corner to shovel home a loose ball and give the Hornets a 1-0 victory at the Cony High School field in Augusta.

Leavitt won its first state title since 2012 and its fourth overall. Old Town was playing in its first state championship game since 1988 and looking for its first title.

Old Town wound up 15-4.

On the game-winner, Maddie Morin made the insertion pass to Eve Martineau at the top of the circle.

Martineau fired a low shot that pinballed in front of the net.

Gagnon tapped it home from just a few feet out.

Leavitt attempted nine shots to Old Town’s five and had a 7-6 edge in penalty corners.

Paige Demascio wasn’t required to make a save for Leavitt while Chelsey Cote had three saves for Old Town.

There were few good scoring chances in the evenly played first half as both defenses were stout.

Cote was the only goalkeeper required to make a save and she had just one as she kicked out an Eve Martineau blast from the top of the circle with her right pad off a penalty corner.

Martineau and Keriah Marston were dangerous on the attack for Leavitt as was Morin while Kilee Bradeen, Grace Willey and Maddie Arsenault were Old Town’s top threats.

A nice passing sequence involving Lexi Thibodeau and Bradeen resulted in a good scoring opportunity for Willey but her shot rolled wide of the far post.

Marston was set up by Martineau for a good bid in the circle but her shot was blocked.

Old Town had a 4-2 edge in penalty corners.

Both teams attempted five shots.