Maine’s busiest passenger airport is taking steps to buy a parking lot, valet parking business and undeveloped land.

The Portland City Council this week approved the Portland International Jetport’s $4.5 million purchase of the 4.5-acre parcel and attached Park’N Jet operation with 350 parking spaces.

The airport intends to restart the valet service in the immediate future, airport Director Paul Bradbury told the Portland Press Herald.

Plans to buy the property were included in a Jetport Master Plan approved by the council in 2016. The Park’N Jet closed during the travel downturn in the pandemic and never reopened.