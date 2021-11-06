ORONO — Glenda Pereira has been named assistant Extension professor and statewide dairy specialist with University of Maine Cooperative Extension. She also is an assistant professor of animal science with the UMaine School of Food and Agriculture.

Pereira grew up on her family’s dairy farm in the Azores with 100 purebred registered Holsteins. She pursued her passion for the dairy industry at the University of Rhode Island, where she majored in pre-veterinary studies, leading to a master’s in animal science. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota with a focus on precision dairy, crossbreeding and low-input, pasture-based feed efficiency.

While the Holstein has long been a favorite breed of dairy cattle, Pereira says she also admires the Normande. Her dairy products of choice: sour cream and ice cream.



As the UMaine Extension dairy specialist, Pereira will work directly with dairy farmers, conduct applied research, and develop educational programs for dairy and livestock producers across Maine and New England. For more information contact glenda.pereira@maine.edu or 207-581-3240. More information also can be found on the Extension dairy resources website at https://extension.umaine.edu/livestock/dairy/.