Alex Gray has bounded to yet one more professional triumph, with the second-largest credit union in the state coming on as naming-rights sponsor of a venue operated by Gray’s company.

This deal sent a very dangerous message, and during Domestic Abuse Awareness Month no less, about how it apparently is OK to allegedly criminally brutalize your intimate partner. And this message was made possible by, among others, the Cumberland County district attorney and judge who handed Gray a sweetheart plea deal on an aggravated assault charge, and eight Bangor city councilors (excepting Gibran Graham) who, after Gray’s initial 2017 guilty plea (which he later withdrew), voted to extend the contract between the city of Bangor and his company Waterfront Concerts.

Yes, I can see why, according to Waterfront Concerts’ announcement of this new deal between it and the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union, Gray is “grateful.” But I cannot see why John Reed, CEO of the bank, is “proud.”

The person I would like to hear from is the woman, according to police reports, whose throat Gray allegedly grabbed in the early hours of a Sunday in 2017, and whose head he allegedly bashed over and over again onto the floor.

It takes a village to stop domestic abuse, but it takes a village to support it as well.

Patrisha McLean

President and founder

Finding Our Voices

Camden