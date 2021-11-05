If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

No criminal charges will be filed following an investigation into the events surrounding the hazing scandal that took place among the members of the Brunswick High School football team.

The Brunswick Police Department opened the investigation in September, and by November, found “no evidence that any sexual assaults occurred,” according to Chief Scott Stewart.





The hazing event took place at an overnight team retreat Aug. 16-17 at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick during the preseason.

According to documents obtained by the Portland Press Herald, a football player was held down and a sex toy was put into his mouth at the retreat. During the investigation, 36 of the team’s 39 players were interviewed, along with former head coach Daniel Cooper and other coaches.

Cooper was fired from the position of head coach in early October after the investigation into the incident was opened.

An undisclosed number of athletes were also released from the team.

Brunswick canceled the remaining three games left in the football season following the investigation.