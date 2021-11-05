WESTBROOK — Police say the human remains found on Halloween in Westbrook have been identified as a man who had been missing since June.

A kayaker found the human remains along the banks of the Presumpscot River near the intersection of East Bridge Street and Rt. 302 in Westbrook.

Due to poor weather conditions, officials were only able to recover some of the remains. The rest were collected on Tuesday. The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for examination and identification.

On Thursday, officials positively identified the remains as those of 32-year-old Terry Tucker Jr. of Westbrook. Tucker had been reported missing on June 23 and was last seen by family members on June 17.

The death is not considered suspicious, and police say the investigation into his death is closed.