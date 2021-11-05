Three Bangor residents were arrested on Thursday for the alleged possession and sale of fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Douglas Morris, 31, Shannon Jenkins, 45, and Christopher Harvey, 48 were arrested on Class A charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs following an investigation into an apartment located on Bolling Drive, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency first learned of the suspected drug sales during an undercover purchase of fentanyl from the Bolling Drive apartment.

On Thursday morning, Maine Drug Enforcement agents observed Morris leaving the Bolling Drive apartment. Officers from the Bangor Police Department pulled over the vehicle and took Morris into custody for five outstanding warrants.

Officers found over $15,000 in cash on Morris at the time of his arrest, along with two ounces of suspected fentanyl.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency then obtained a warrant to search the Bolling Drive apartment, where officers found Jenkins and Harvey.

Officers also found more than $15,000 in cash at the apartment, along with 13 ounces of a substance believed to be fentanyl, seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine and over 700 counterfeit pills of an undetermined substance.

A semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the residence.

The Bolling Drive apartment is located within 1,000 feet of Griffin Park, which is designated by the city of Bangor as a “drug free” zone.

Morris, Jenkins and Harvey were transported to the Penobscot County Jail. All three individuals have had bail set at $50,000.

A court date has not been set.