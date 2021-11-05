This story will be updated.

Seven more Mainers have died while health officials on Friday reported another 601 coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 107,074, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 106,473 on Thursday.

Of those, 76,443 have been confirmed positive, while 30,031 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Five men and two women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,204.

One was from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, one from Oxford County, one from Penobscot County, one from Somerset County and two from Washington County. Of those, one was 80 or older, two in their 70s, two in their 60s and one in their 50s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,692. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,666 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 4.49 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 800.01.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 487.3, down from 490.6 the day before, up from 470 a week ago and down from 592.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,872 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 21.46 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,287), Aroostook (4,185), Cumberland (22,516), Franklin (2,514), Hancock (3,050), Kennebec (10,269), Knox (2,154), Lincoln (1,898), Oxford (5,456), Penobscot (12,557), Piscataquis (1,359), Sagadahoc (2,094), Somerset (4,702), Waldo (2,580), Washington (2,035) and York (18,417) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,877 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 945,272 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 79.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,335,994 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 751,559 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.