Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Four more Mainers have died and another 692 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 1,197.

On Wednesday morning, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released guidance on vaccination requirements for companies with more than 100 employees. Employees will be required to get vaccinated before Jan. 4, or get tested weekly.

Getting vaccinated reduces the chance of getting infected, and significantly cuts the risk of hospitalization or death if you do contract COVID-19.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules allow for a religious exemption that Maine does not, muddying how health care companies will allow qualifying employees to decline vaccines.

Brandon Mazer won after a ranked-choice runoff left him and Roberto Rodriguez tied.

PLUS: Voting advocates criticize Portland’s delayed announcement of tied council race

The Natural Resources Council of Maine asked the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday to put a halt to work on the energy corridor.

In Hampden, Ellsworth and Windham, candidates who either ran on similar platforms or received support from activists who loudly opposed mask mandates or teaching critical race theory all lost their races.

All 16 counties voted in favor of passing Question 3, with fewer than 40 towns and cities where the majority of voters opposed the referendum initiative.

Nearly 12,000 students are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester, growth propelled by a rising population of students from outside the state.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

Geo Neptune is a nationally acclaimed master basket maker who learned the art from their grandmother, renowned artist Molly Neptune Parker.

Josh Ewing is leaving the chief position in Orono to become a patrol officer in Hampden.

Even though he is from Michigan, the University of Maine was always one of David Breazeale’s favorite teams growing up.

