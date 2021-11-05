Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is pleased to announce it is launching a new fundraising initiative just in time for the holidays. Throughout the months of November and December, the Campaign is encouraging people across the state to donate $5 (or more) to help feed a hungry Mainer as part of its Holiday Meals for Mainers initiative.

“Maine credit unions understand that the holidays can be an especially stressful time,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “But for those individuals and families that struggle to put meals on their tables, this season can make their financial situations even worse. We came up with his idea to help ease that burden, but we need the public’s help.”

To lend your support to the Campaign for Ending Hunger’s Holiday Meals for Mainers initiative, visit http://www.campaignforendinghunger.org to make an online donation.





“One in five Mainers are food insecure, a rate higher than other states in New England,” added Mason. “Given that every community is impacted by hunger on some level, I can’t think of a better present to give than the gift of food this holiday season. A $5 donation can go a long way to help feed someone in need in your community.”

All donations to the Campaign for Ending Hunger are tax deductible and support hunger-relief organizations in Maine. You do not need to be a member of a credit union to contribute to the Campaign.



The Maine Credit Union League is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve Maine’s credit unions. Founded in 1938, the League’s mission is to help credit unions succeed and improve the financial lives of their members. As the trade association for Maine’s credit unions, the League provides advocacy, education, and other resources designed to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership. For more information, visit http://www.mainecul.org.