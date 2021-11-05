PORTLAND — Gwendolyn Hulit has joined Bangor Savings Bank as mortgage loan officer associate based in Portland. She brings nearly a decade of experience in marketing and economic development roles in both the public and private sectors. Most recently she worked as a personal banker with KeyBank where she focused on consumer lending.

Deb Abbondanza, regional sales manager, states “With Gwen’s networking skills and large network of business associates, we expect that she will be very successful.”

Hulit is well-versed in the benefits of property ownership and passionate about educating, supporting and engaging with clients in pursuit of their mortgage goals. She is happy to be back in her home state of Maine after spending several years in San Francisco, CA. She holds a B.A. from University of Maine, Farmington and lives with her husband in South Portland.